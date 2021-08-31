Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $111,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 361,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The company has a market capitalization of $414.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.