DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DCCPF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$84.96 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

