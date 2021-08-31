CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the July 29th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. 1,934,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

