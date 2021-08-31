Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PAX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,242. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $179,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $43,404,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

