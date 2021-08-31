Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jupai stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Get Jupai alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.