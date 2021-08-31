BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 929,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 138,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,681. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

