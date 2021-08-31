AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLVLY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 482,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,665. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
