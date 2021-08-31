AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLVLY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 482,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,665. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

