Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.