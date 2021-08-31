Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IEX stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.00. 529,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,565. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

