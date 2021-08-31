Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $5.53 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,928. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

