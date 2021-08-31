A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,979. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

