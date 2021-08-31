Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $327.44. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

