Comparing Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -4.55% 592.23% 13.49% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tivity Health and Convey Holding Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.62 -$223.63 million $1.46 15.94 Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivity Health and Convey Holding Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 1 3 4 0 2.38 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tivity Health presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Convey Holding Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

