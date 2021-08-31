Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 12,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.