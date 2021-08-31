Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 12,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

