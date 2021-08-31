Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.