Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by Blue Rock Advisors LLC

Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises 4.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

