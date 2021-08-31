Blue Rock Advisors LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Snap makes up 1.4% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Snap by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 18,376,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,624,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

