First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 30109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.