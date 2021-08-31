Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.96

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 57472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after buying an additional 252,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

