Lightning eMotors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 80,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 993% compared to the average daily volume of 7,399 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEV shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 33,208,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

