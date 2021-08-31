Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of GGM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGM. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

