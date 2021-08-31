PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.40.

NYSE PVH traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. 1,274,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

