Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97,033 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 728,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.