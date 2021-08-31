CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$2.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,578.40.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.51. The company had a trading volume of 280,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

