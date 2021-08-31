KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.99.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,128. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

