Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

