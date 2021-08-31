Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY remained flat at $$2.16 on Tuesday. 65,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,378. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

