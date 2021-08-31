Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,368 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,368 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 200.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 66.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

