Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 448,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,800. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
