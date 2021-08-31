Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 448,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,800. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

