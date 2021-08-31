John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,272. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

