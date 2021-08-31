John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,272. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
