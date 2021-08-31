Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,310. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

