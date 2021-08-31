Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. 57,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,771. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.