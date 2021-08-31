20,922 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

