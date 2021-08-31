Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,904 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,002.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 439,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,811. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

