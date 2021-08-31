$0.18 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,124. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

