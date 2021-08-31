Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

