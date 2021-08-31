Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded down $17.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.93. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.