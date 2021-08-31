Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,423 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

ADM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,013. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

