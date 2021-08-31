BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.97. 47,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. The company has a market cap of $248.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.