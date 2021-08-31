Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.80. 16,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

