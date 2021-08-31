Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,388 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. 126,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.