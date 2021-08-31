TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 61,550 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2,023.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,458. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $915.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

