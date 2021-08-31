Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce $277.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the highest is $289.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

ALHC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

