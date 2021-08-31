TT International Asset Management LTD Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

OMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,177. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

