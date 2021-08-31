Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 4,527,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,401,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

