Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco stock remained flat at $$71.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. Cogeco has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $79.41.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.