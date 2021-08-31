Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $$51.84 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

