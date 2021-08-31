megaBONK (MBONK) Market Capitalization Tops $238,379.94

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $238,379.94 and approximately $6,774.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

