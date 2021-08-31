Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $28.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 20,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,890. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

