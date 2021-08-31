Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 6,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,850. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $864.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

